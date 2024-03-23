Forsyth Residents Can Give Their Opinion on The Gathering at South Forsyth on Tuesday

📅 The Gist: The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hold a special public hearing on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, to vote on the Memorandum of Understanding with The Gathering at South Forsyth.

📍 The Details: This significant meeting will take place at the Forsyth County Administration Building, located at 110 E Main Street, Cumming, Georgia, starting at 5 p.m. The agenda includes a vote on the proposed Memorandum of Understanding between Forsyth County and the developers of The Gathering at South Forsyth, an 84-acre, $2 billion mixed-use development aimed to become a major entertainment hub in South Forsyth County.

👥 Who’s Involved: Members of The Gathering at South Forsyth development team will be present, along with commissioners and potentially a large number of community members.

🎙️ Community Participation: Residents are invited to share their opinions on the development during the hearing, with 10 minutes allotted for each speaker. Additionally, the meeting will be streamed live for broader accessibility.

🔄 What’s Next?: The outcome of this meeting could significantly impact the future of South Forsyth County, as the Board of Commissioners decides on the partnership with The Gathering. The community’s input will play a crucial role in this decision-making process.

In The Know: While much attention is given to national politics and the workings of Congress and the White House, local government meetings are where the decisions that impact your daily life are made. City Council, County Commission, School Board Meetings, and Town Halls are where your elected leaders discuss and decide the issues that most effect your family and your community. These meetings are open to the public.



Each week, The Georgia Sun highlights some of the meetings and local government actions you need to know about in your community to keep you informed and to make sure you know what decisions your elected officials are considering and how your tax dollars are being spent.

Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links, meaning we could earn a commission if you make a purchase through these links.