Chick-fil-A is Changing its Chicken: Here’s What We Know

📋 The Gist: Chick-fil-A is revising its antibiotic use policy from No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM), effective this Spring.

🔍 The Details: The fast-food chain will no longer adhere to an NAE policy, under which chickens were raised without any antibiotics. The new NAIHM standard will limit antibiotic use to those not deemed critical for human health, allowing for their use in treating or preventing illness in chickens if necessary.

🌐 The Big Picture: This policy change comes as part of Chick-fil-A’s ongoing efforts to balance high-quality food supply with responsible antibiotic practices. The NAIHM policy aims to address concerns over antibiotic resistance while ensuring animal health and welfare.

💡 Why It Matters: The shift reflects a broader industry trend towards more nuanced antibiotic use in agriculture, moving away from the strictest NAE standards to accommodate health and welfare needs of animals, without compromising public health for humans.

