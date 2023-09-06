Aldi Shoppers Are “Hooked” On This Unexpected Snack Combo

Between the slew of delicious store-brand products and their unbeatable low prices, Aldi just might be the best grocery store for getting the biggest bang for your buck. The German-owned grocery chain has made it their mission to avoid brand names so they can offer customers a lower price point.

We love shopping at Aldi for many things, but snacks have to be near the top of the list. The store always has an interesting selection of products and flavors, with more options arriving in stores all the time. While perusing Reddit recently, we ran across an Aldi snack combo that made us take notice.

This intriguing snack duo— Clancy’s Original Pretzel Slims plus Park Street Deli Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad—comes to us courtesy of a dedicated subscriber to the Aldi subreddit and is the ultimate example of taking snaking seriously.

Related: The French-Inspired Treat That’s Flying Off Shelves at Costco and Aldi

View the original article to see embedded media.

Clancy’s Pretzel Slims, which come in Original and Everything flavor, come in an 8-ounce bag and retail for only $1.99. The Park Deli Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad features premium white meat chicken, tangy dried cranberries and crunchy almonds and pairs perfectly with the Pretzel Slims. The 16-ounce container of chicken salad retails for $7.49.

“How many of us are majorly sustained by this combination,” asked the original poster to the Aldi subreddit, to which a very satisfied customer replied, “Girl Dinner!” With more than 200 upvotes, it seems that many Redditors are aligned with this snacking suggestion.

Related: You May Start Seeing More Aldi Stores Soon—Here’s Why

On the subject of the saltiness of the pretzel slims, one curious consumer asked, “How salty are the pretzel slims?” noting that “Sir Clancy spares no expense for the regular pretzel sticks, they are covered in salt, and extra delicious.” Another experienced buyer weighed in with their two cents saying, “Not overly [salty], just the right amount. I find them sweet actually.”

The pretzel plus chicken salad conversation inspired others to drop their favorite Aldi snack combos, including:

• Clancy’s Pretzels + Aldi Pepper Jack Cheese Spread

• Clancy’s Pretzels + Aldi Spinach Dip

• Clancy’s Pretzels + Aldi Sharp Cheddar Cheese Spread

• Clancy’s Pretzels + Aldi Garlic Hummus

• Clancy’s Pretzels + Aldi Significantly Spicy Hummus

• Park Deli Chicken Salad + Aldi Woven Wheat Crackers

• Park Deli Chicken Salad + Aldi Sea Salt Pita Chips

• Park Deli Chicken Salad + Aldi “Veggie-Flavored Ritz Cracker”

• Aldi Pub Pretzels + Olive Tapenade Hummus

Whether you plan on heading to Aldi to grab any of these snack combinations for yourself or not, one thing rings true: Aldi is all about their snacks. So if you find yourself perusing the aisles of everyone’s favorite discount grocery store, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any new and interesting products. And if you don’t feel like leaving the house today, check out Aldi’s newest online shopping site to satisfy your needs.

Up next: We Just Got a Sneak Peek of Aldi’s September Finds and These Are Our 17 Favorites