Kids Fishing Rodeos in Cobb County to Delight Young Anglers

Get ready for a summer of fishing fun at this year’s Kids Fishing Rodeos in Cobb County.

Open to children ages 3-16, these events promise a delightful experience for young anglers.

Trophies will be awarded to the anglers who catch the biggest fish overall at each event, adding an exciting element of competition to the day. The entry fee is $5 per child.

The fishing rodeos will take place on Saturdays in July, from 9am to 11am. Here is the schedule:

Hyde Farm , located at 721 Hyde Road in Marietta, will host the first event on July 8 .

Lost Mountain Park, situated at 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will welcome young fishers on July 15.

Ebenezer Downs Park, found at 4057 Ebenezer Rd. in Marietta, is the venue for the third fishing rodeo on July 22.

Finally, Furr Family Park, located at 4570 Old Westside Rd. in Powder Springs, will be the scene of the last fishing rodeo of the month on July 29.

To register for the Kids Fishing Rodeos, interested participants should visit the event’s website.

These events can’t happen without the help of dedicated volunteers. If you’re interested in assisting with this fun-filled experience, don’t hesitate to reach out to Anne Norton through email or by calling 770-528-8819. For any further information about the event, feel free to contact John Purcell at 770-528-8825.