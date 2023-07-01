Here’s what happened in July in Georgia history

Here is a look at some of the historic events that happened during the month of July in Georgia history.

1733: The founders of Congregation Mickve Israel, the South’s oldest Jewish congregation, arrived in Savannah​.

1742: The Battle of Bloody Marsh, a skirmish between English and Spanish forces, took place on St. Simons Island​.

1782: The British army departed from Savannah following their defeat in the Revolutionary War​.

1840: Wesleyan College in Macon, the world’s first degree-granting women’s college, graduated its inaugural class​​.

1864: The Battle of Atlanta took place during the Civil War, with Union General Sherman ordering the arrest of approximately 400 mill workers in Roswell​.

1936: Margaret Mitchell sold the movie rights to her novel, “Gone With the Wind”, for an unprecedented sum​.

1946: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta was established​.

1964: Martin Luther King Jr. attended the signing ceremony for the Civil Rights Act at the White House​.

1976: Hank Aaron set the all-time record for career home runs with his 755th and final hit on July 20​.

1983: Georgia’s current state constitution went into effect​.