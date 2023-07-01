Have you seen Dennis Reese who went missing in Jonesboro?

JONESBORO — A search is underway for a missing person in Clayton County.

According to the Clayton County Police Dept., On June 30th at 11:34 P.M., Dennis Reese, a 67-year-old Black male, was last seen at the 20th Block of Fairview Drive.

Reese, who has been diagnosed with Dementia, is described as 6’01” tall, weighing 215 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and his last known clothing is currently unknown.

The Clayton County Police Department is urging the public to assist in locating Mr. Dennis Reese. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.