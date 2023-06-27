Have you seen missing 67-year-old Dallas woman Kay Puett?

DALLAS — A 67-year-old woman from Dallas, Barbara Kay Puett, was reported missing on June 26.

According to her family, Puett left her residence on foot earlier that day and did not return home.

Puett was last seen wearing a white and blue short sleeve shirt, dark blue leggings, and black tennis shoes.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, she went into a business on Old Cartersville Road at about 2:30 p.m. and requested a ride to a bus stop or hotel in Hiram or Cartersville.

Shortly after, Puett was seen getting into a newer model red Jeep Renegade SUV on Old Cartersville Road in the area of GA 61 North.

According to authorities, Puett has dementia, diabetes, and Stage 4 Cancer, which has caused concern for her well-being.

If anyone has information on Puett’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to call 911 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.