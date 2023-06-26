77-year-old Marietta man struck and killed by car

MARIETTA — A pedestrian collision in Cobb County claimed the life of 77-year-old Abraham Paz-Chavez, of Marietta.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, the collision occurred on June 25, at about 9:22 pm, at Powder Springs Road and Pamela Circle.

According to police, Paz-Chavez was driving south on Powder Springs Road when he stopped his green 2000 Nissan Frontier north of Pamela Circle.

After exiting the vehicle, he walked towards the western edge of the road when he was struck by a grey 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by a Dallas man.

Paz-Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene, with authorities notifying his next of kin. The driver of the Nissan was uninjured and did not require medical treatment.

The incident remains under investigation and Cobb County Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at 770-499-3987.