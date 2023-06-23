Traffic Advisory: Lanes will be closed on I-75 in Cobb and Fulton this weekend

The Gist: Lane closures are expected on I-75 this weekend in the Cobb County and Fulton County areas due to a bridge preservation project.

The Project: The Georgia Department of Transportation’s contractors have scheduled lane closures on I-75 within Cobb County and Fulton County for this weekend. This is a part of a bridge preservation project being executed in three locations on I-75 in Cobb County and Mount Paran Road situated in Fulton County.

The Closures:

Three left lanes of I-75 southbound, between Cumberland Boulevard and Northside Parkway, will be closed

The lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

The closures will continue until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Why It Matters: The upcoming lane closures on I-75 are likely to cause some delays to drivers, and as such, the Georgia Department of Transportation has advised motorists to expect and plan for delays. Drivers have been urged to exercise caution while passing through work zones and use appropriate signed detours during the closure period.

What’s Next?: The Georgia Department of Transportation is calling on drivers to pay attention to message boards for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Motorists can also call 511 or visit 511ga.org for more information.