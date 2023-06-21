‘Operation Fowl Play’ arrest photos released: Here’s what we know about Georgia’s cockfighting bust

The Gist

Twelve people have been arrested following a cockfighting investigation titled “Operation Fowl Play” led by Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Agriculture, and the FBI. The operation executed three search warrants at two addresses in Jeff Davis County and one in Appling County uncovering various tools and materials used in the blood sport of cockfighting.

What Happened

The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s office and the United States Department of Agriculture carried out an investigation into chicken fighting derbies beginning in February 2023. Agents identified property owners, facilitators, handlers, spectators, and various individuals involved in the bloodsport of cockfighting operating in Hazlehurst, over the following months.

As a result, ten agencies and agents descended on a property in the Graham area in Jeff Davis County, where agents searched two residences and a barn area on June 3. They discovered chicken fighting tools, pens, cages, blind boxes, discarded dead roosters, drugs, firearms, and large amounts of cash. Additionally, three convicted felons’ possession yielded 28 firearms, and $90,000 in cash has been seized. During June 4-5, a search warrant was carried out at a residence in Appling County and Jeff Davis County, respectively.

A total of 12 individuals have been arrested, including Ricky Lamar Stone, Ramona Stone, Lowell Edward White, Robert Newton White, Jonah Caleb White, Eddie Wayne Bush, Dallas Neil Spivey, Justin Lewis Brown, Kailey Nicole Rogers, James Craig Scott, Haley Marie McKinnon, and Cashus Jordan Crosby.

By The Numbers

12 people have been arrested following “Operation Fowl Play.”

10 agencies and agents executed three search warrants.

28 firearms were found from three convicted felon’s possessions.

Over $90,000 in cash has been seized.

Over 100 rooster pens, chicken fighting tools, suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and a stolen firearm in a vehicle were found.

Why It Matters

The Animal Cruelty Law in Georgia is a legislation aimed at protecting animals from cruel treatment and exploitation. It was created in 2014 by former State Representative Earl Ehrhart of Powder Springs.

The law provides severe penalties for animal cruelty, including fines, imprisonment, probation, and community service, depending on the severity of the offense. The law also grants law enforcement and animal welfare officials the power to investigate and arrest individuals suspected of violating the provisions of the statute. It is part of a broader effort to combat animal cruelty and ensure the welfare of all animals in the state of Georgia.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.