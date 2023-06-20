Residents turned away due to popularity of waste disposal event in Cobb County

Residents of Cobb County showed up in overwhelming numbers to the Household Hazardous Waste event at Jim R. Miller Park last Saturday, with many unable to drop off their materials before the event reached capacity.

According to Keep Cobb Beautiful, the organization responsible for the event, many residents had been storing hazardous materials at home during the pandemic and were eager to dispose of them responsibly.

People began arriving at the event as early as 6 a.m. and waited in line for hours, despite the efforts of volunteers to move things along quickly.

Unfortunately, the event had to close early due to the unexpected turnout, leaving many local residents unable to participate.

In response to the high demand for such events, the organization plans to work with the Cobb Board of Commissioners and county leadership to increase their frequency.

The next Household Hazardous Waste event is yet to be scheduled.