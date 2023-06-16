Missing Parkview student found with 41-year-old Clayton County man

A 14-year-old Parkview student from Stone Mountain who was reported missing on May 24, has been found and reunited with her family, according to the Gwinnett Police Department.

The girl was found at a home on Sanders Drive in Morrow with 41-year-old Russell Cheeves, who has been charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody.

Detectives were able to locate the girl and Cheeves after receiving information that led the lead detective to believe that the child was at the home on Sanders Drive.

Officers with the Lake City Police Department and the City of Morrow Police Department visited the home and located the girl.

The teen was released to the custody of her parents. According to detectives, she was last seen on May 24 at approximately 10:32 a.m. in the parking lot of Parkview High School where she was walking toward the student parking lot after taking an exam.

The girl’s cell phone was turned off a few hours later, and she had no activity on social media.

The Gwinnett County School Police reported the case to the Gwinnett Police Department, who urged anyone with information to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may receive a cash reward for information in this case.