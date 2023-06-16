Major Water Main Break Causes Disruptions in DeKalb County

DECATUR — Residents in DeKalb County have temporarily regained access to their water supply after a major 30-inch water main break caused severe disruptions.

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are continuing to work on repairing the water main break, which is located on East Ponce de Leon near DeKalb Industrial Way.

According to authorities, residents will have access to water during the repair work. The DeKalb County Watershed Department will provide updates on the progress of repairs and renovations.

Residents may contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243 for more information. Despite this relief, residents are urged to report any leaks or other issues to the county as the disruptions have severely impacted their daily routines. The county has yet to confirm when the repairs will be complete and normal water supply restored.