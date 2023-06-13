Athleta to open this summer at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta is excited to announce that Athleta, a Gap Inc. brand, will open this July at the Woodstock, GA shopping center. The spacious 4,100 sq. ft. retail space will be the brand’s first outlet store location in the greater Atlanta area. Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta’s versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core.

The outlet store will feature a curated assortment of Athleta’s premium performance and lifestyle product, including most-loved styles like the Salutation Stash Tight, Momentum Seamless Tank and Conscious Crop. The remaining outlet store assortment will offer customers unique value on existing high-quality and on-trend Athleta styles, including online exclusive styles.

“We’re beyond excited to have Athleta opening at the center this summer,” says Todd Chauvin, the General Manager of The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta. “Having this performance lifestyle brand will certainly be an attractive addition for our shoppers, especially during the summer shopping season.”

Athleta is slated to open in early July. For more information on the Athleta store and its grand opening, visit www.TheOutletShoppesAtAtlanta.com or follow The Outlet Shoppes on Facebook and Instagram.

About The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta is the closest outlet center to the Atlanta metro area, featuring 100 top-tier, name-brand stores, including BOSS Outlet, Kate Spade, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th, Under Armour, Vineyard Vines, Sperry, American Eagle, Adidas, Columbia Sportswear, Nike, Coach, Michael Kors and more. The open-air center is located off Exit 9 on I-575, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays.