Midtown church opens new parking deck in Atlanta

Learn More: Saint Mark United Methodist Church in Midtown announced the completion of a new 150-space parking deck on its property, available to church members on Sundays and to the public at market rates during other hours. The deck was constructed on land the church owned, which was previously used as a surface parking lot.

The deck is part of a 26-story high-rise that was developed last year and features 19 levels of residential apartments and seven levels of parking. Phoenix Parking Solutions, which worked with the church before the high-rise was built to put in place a text-to-pay management model for the surface lot, continued to consult with the developer of the high-rise during its construction.

As part of its agreement with the developer, Saint Mark has purchased 150 of the parking spots in the deck, which are reserved for church attendees during events on Sunday mornings. During other hours, the spots are available to the public at market rates. Parking is implemented using a cashless system that ensures easy and convenient access for parkers.

