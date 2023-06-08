Trump Indicted, Says He Will Appear In Miami Federal Court

Former U.S. president Donald Trump has been indicted and is scheduled to appear in a Miami federal court on June 13.

The indictment appears to concern classified documents that he had held at his home in Palm Beach, Fla.

DON’T MISS: New York Judge Issues Big Warning On One Trump Tendency

Trump disclosed the news on his social media platform Truth Social. It has been independently verified by NBC News.

The indictment involves seven counts, his attorney, John Rowley, said, according to NBC.

Trump commented on the news on Truth Social.

“I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 p.m.” Trump wrote. “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States….”

“I am an innocent man!” he wrote.

The classified documents at the heart of the case involved files that ended up at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s home in Florida.

The Department of Justice had reportedly asked several times for the documents to be returned.

Questions about Trump’s handling of the DOJ’s requests have been contested and are yet to be resolved.

“The charges include illegal retention of government secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy, according to people familiar with the matter,” the Washington Post reported. “It is the second time Trump has been criminally charged since March, when he was indicted in state court in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments from 2016. Trump, who has denied wrongdoing in both cases, is the only former president ever charged with a crime.”

