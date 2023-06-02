Three children who were missing in Atlanta have been found safe

Update: According to the Atlanta Police Department, all three children have been found and are safe. The original story is below.

The News: Three children from Atlanta, Jayla McDaniel, 6, Arthur Patterson, 10, and Amiya Patterson, 14, have gone missing. Their mother last saw them at a local park near their Perry Blvd. home on the afternoon of June 1.

A nearby Circle K store camera spotted them later that same day.

What Happened?: The children, last seen around 3 p.m. in the park, were caught on a surveillance camera near the Circle K at 1680 Hollywood Rd, at 4:22 p.m. Despite numerous searches, their current whereabouts remain unknown.

The Details: Jayla McDaniel is described as 4’6”, 90 pounds, with a medium brown skin tone and black braided hair adorned with black beads. She was wearing a pink shirt and blue jean shorts.

Arthur Patterson is 5’4” and weighs about 114 pounds. He is of a medium brown skin tone and has low-cut black hair. He was last seen in his pajama pants.

Amiya Patterson is 5’7”, 145 pounds, with a medium brown skin tone, and black braided hair. She was last spotted wearing a crop top.

By The Numbers:

3 missing children

Last seen on June 1, 2023

2 locations: A park near 2265 Perry Blvd NW and the Circle K on 1680 Hollywood Rd

If You See Them: Authorities are urging anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts to reach out immediately. The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit can be contacted at (404) 546-4260, or tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577 – TIPS (8477). Any information, no matter how small, can be instrumental in bringing these children back home.