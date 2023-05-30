Inmate dies in DeKalb County Jail

The Gist: A 20-year-old inmate, Enil Guillen of Doraville, was discovered lifeless in his cell at the DeKalb County Jail earlier this week. Despite efforts by emergency medical personnel, he could not be revived, with initial signs suggesting a possible suicide.

What Happened?: Guillen, who was in jail on charges of felony theft by taking and driving without a license, was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday, May 29. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the young man was hanging in his cell when he was discovered.

Despite emergency medical treatment by both on-site inmate health services and DeKalb emergency medical services, Guillen was pronounced deceased.

By The Numbers:

Guillen had been in custody since his arrest on May 11, making it 18 days that he spent in the county jail before his death.

What’s Next?: The incident is currently under investigation by the sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards.