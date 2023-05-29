Memorial Day shooting claims life in Warner Robins

The Gist: Memorial Day in Warner Robins was tragically interrupted by the sound of gunshots. This quiet town is now grappling with the aftermath of a fatal shooting, which has left one person dead and a community shaken.

What Happened?: Earlier this afternoon, at about 12:45, residents near Wendan Way, just off Green Street, were startled by an eruption of gunfire. When the dust settled, one individual was found dead at the scene, according to police.

What’s Next?: The Warner Robins Police are investigating, working to piece together the events that led up to the shooting. The identity of the victim remains undisclosed as authorities work to notify next of kin.