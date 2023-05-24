Hit the Road, Not Each Other: Georgia’s push for a safe Memorial Day weekend

The Gist: Memorial Day weekend, traditionally marking the start of summer travel, is almost here. To keep things safe, the Georgia State Patrol plans to be highly visible on Georgia’s highways, keeping a sharp eye out for traffic violations and impaired drivers.

State officials urge drivers to be sensible, respect speed limits, and prioritize safety, including seatbelt use and proper child safety restraints.

Increased Patrols The state patrol announced its intention to step up patrols during the holiday weekend starting 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29, until 11:59 p.m.

Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, stated their aim is to ensure safety for all motorists this Memorial Day weekend. He stressed the importance of not driving distracted or under the influence.

By The Numbers:

During the last year’s Memorial Day holiday, state troopers issued over 10,200 citations, made more than 330 DUI arrests, and investigated nearly 400 crashes.

These crashes resulted in over 240 injuries and 10 fatalities.

The highest number of traffic deaths during a Memorial Day weekend was in 1969 when 27 people died.

Why It Matters: These heightened measures come in light of the history of accidents and fatalities during the holiday periods. State patrol officials say they want everyone to arrive safely at their destinations. Officials urge travelers to obey traffic laws, avoid impairment, use seat belts and child safety seats, show courtesy to other motorists and pedestrians, give space to large vehicles, and refrain from distraction while driving.

What’s Next? Holiday traffic count updates will be available on the Georgia Department of Public Safety website and social media platforms throughout the weekend.

Besides observing safe driving practices, motorists are advised to prepare their vehicles for travel, including checking lights, replacing wiper blades, ensuring washer fluid supply, checking engine condition, battery health, tire pressure, and being equipped with basic emergency supplies.