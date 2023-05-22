Have you seen missing Gwinnett County teen Noah Harvey?

LAWRENCEVILLE — In an urgent search, Gwinnett Police are seeking aid from the public to find missing 15-year-old, Noah Harvey.

Harvey, a resident of White Top Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville, vanished from his home Sunday, May 21, just past mid-day, leaving his mother and community worried about his wellbeing.

The teenager, standing at a height of roughly 5’04” and weighing around 125 pounds, left his home presumably on foot, without his phone, or a way to reach his family. Moreover, Harvey, who relies on prescription glasses, did not take them along, raising further concern for his safety.

Harvey bears no identifiable marks, scars or tattoos.

The authorities provided the case number for the ongoing investigation – 23-0039170. Police are urging anyone with information about Harvey’s location to step forward and provide any leads they may have.