Disney Parks Chairman Has Choice Words About Situation With DeSantis

Disney’s (DIS) – Get Free Report feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been going on for more than a year now. The political war between the two recently culminated in a lawsuit filed against DeSantis at the end of April accusing him of a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” over a difference in political views.

Disney canceled its plans to open a new $1 billion campus in Orlando on May 18.

Despite the intensity of the conflict, Disney’s chairman of parks, experiences and products said at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference that the political situation in Florida has not had an impact on the company’s business operations.

“As you’ve seen in our results, the progress that we’ve made has been exceptionally strong,” Josh D’Amaro said. “Some of the things that have been taking place have not impacted our business results.”

He said that the decision to cancel the $1 billion campus in Orlando resulted from changing business conditions.

“A lot has changed since we made that announcement,” he said. “Conditions have changed, so we decided it was appropriate to make that change as well.”

D’Amaro added that the cancellation of the $1 billion campus will not impact the $17 billion Disney plans to spend in Florida over the next decade.

“I think that gives you a sense of how aggressive we’re being in Walt Disney World,” he said, explaining that part of the $17 billion number will include a “transformation” of Epcot in addition to a new Star Tours attraction. Citing “ambitious plans” to expand the parks and incorporate new IP, D’Amaro said he is excited about what’s in store for Florida.

“We’re thinking pretty aggressively about where we can take things in Florida,” he said. “Honestly, I think we’re just getting started.”