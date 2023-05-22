40-year-old Marietta woman dies in pedestrian crash on I-75

A deadly pedestrian collision on I-75 in Cobb County claimed the life of a Marietta woman early Sunday morning.

Police say 40-year-old Rebecca D. Poole was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking westbound from the eastern shoulder of I-75, just north of Windy Hill Road. The incident occurred at 4:42 a.m., according to Cobb County Police Department.

A black 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, driven by a 24-year-old Marietta woman struck Poole as it was heading northbound on I-75. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Poole was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is leading the ongoing investigation into the collision.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to get in touch. They can contact the Cobb County Police Department at the following phone number: 770-499-3987.

Next of kin have been informed about the incident, police said.