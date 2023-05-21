Mama June Celebrates Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson’s High School Graduation

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson officially graduated from high school and Mama June Shannon couldn’t have been more proud.

In a video shared to social media earlier this weekend, Thompson walked across the stage wearing a yellow cap and gown to accept her diploma and shake a few hands, as one typically does during a graduation ceremony.

But as soon as she started taking her first few steps, Thompson’s pack of loved ones–including her three sisters and mom–began loudly cheering, “Go, Alana!” which evolved into just an outdrawn hollering of her name, “Lana!”

The 43-year-old reality TV star continued gushing about her youngest daughter in the caption of the May 20 Instagram post. “I’m so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA,” Shannon wrote, also tagging the other onlookers responsible for the noise.

“THAT ALL OF US SCREAMING YES PUMPKIN GOT THE VIDEO BUT WE WERE ALL HOLLERING THE WHOLE TIME,” Shannon added. “AND YALL KNOW I SCREAMED WORK IT SMOOCHIE ONE LAST TIME.”

Speaking about her complicated relationship with her four daughters– Thompson, 17, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid, 23, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 26, and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 28–Shannon said it took “a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, a lot of just arguing, a lot of fighting, a lot of tears” for them to reach a good place and that the family’s healing journey is something that fans would see “a lot of” during the sixth season of their WE reality TV show.

From the looks of it, she wasn’t exaggerating either–as fans praised Shannon and the rest of Thompson’s loved ones for being so loud in the stands.

“If your momma or whoever ain’t screaming like this get a new family lmao 🤣,” one Instagram user joked.

“This will be me this coming Friday 🎉🎓🥳 my poor daughter 😆🤣,” another added.

“Congratulations we love you honeybooboo,” a third cheered.

Those looking to catch up with the family can tune into Mama June: Family Crisis Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE.

Next: ‘Jury Duty’ Star Ronald Gladden Gets Summed to Real Jury Duty