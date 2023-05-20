Bomb threat at Georgia Ingles store. What we know

The Gist: A threatening call was placed to Jasper County 911 about a supposed pipe bomb in Monticello’s Ingles Super Market today.

The emergency units promptly acted to clear the area.

What Happened?: An unidentified individual alerted the local authorities today around 5 p.m. with a claim of a pipe bomb hidden in the Ingles Super Market. This resulted in an immediate response by the Jasper County deputies and fire/emergency medical services, who evacuated the store and the nearby vicinity, including several local residences and buildings.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency deployed a Bomb Detection Dog, successfully securing the supermarket with no explosives found.

Why It Matters: Public safety threats, like this one, have a significant impact on local communities. Events like this can cause panic, disrupt business, and result in resources being diverted from other emergencies. Though no explosives were found, this incident is a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and quick, coordinated response from emergency services.

What’s Next?: Authorities are now conducting a full-scale investigation to identify and apprehend the anonymous caller who made the bomb threat.