Photos: Major house fire in Lakeside Ansley subdivision in Roswell

ROSWELL — A house fire in the Lakeside at Ansley gated community left a family of nine shaken and two treated for smoke inhalation late last night. The fire occurred on Prado Terrace in Roswell.

Just before 10:47 p.m. on May 15, smoke and flames were spotted billowing from the rear of the house.

The Roswell Fire Department, along with firefighters from neighboring Milton and Alpharetta, rushed to the scene. The first engine from Roswell was at the site within six minutes of dispatch.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire engulfing the back of the house. They quickly confirmed that all occupants had managed to escape the burning building.

Fire crews then turned their focus to combating the blaze, opting for a defensive fire attack. It took several hours to fully control the fire.

Two occupants were evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene. They were among the nine people living in the house, all of whom survived the incident. As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown.