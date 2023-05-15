Victor Hill reports to prison in vacation attire

The Gist: Victor Hill, the former Clayton County sheriff, has been ordered to report to a federal prison today. This comes after Hill’s conviction last year for abusing detainees through the misuse of a restraint.

What Happened: Hill, well-known for his presence in the spotlight, shared a video on social media, presumably of him boarding a private jet headed towards a low-security prison in Arkansas. He was dressed in vacation attire.

This action follows last month’s advisement that he must report to this prison by today’s date. Hill was found guilty in October 2022 of violating the rights of inmates, resulting in an 18-month prison sentence.

What’s Next: Hill will begin his prison term today. After his release, he will be on probation for six years and is required to complete 100 hours of community service.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.