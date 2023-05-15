Roswell police charge Ohio high school teacher with child molestation

A high school teacher from Ohio is facing multiple child exploitation charges following an arrest by Roswell Police. Brandon Gordon, 40, was taken into custody without incident last Friday, marking a milestone in a long-running investigation into his online interactions with an individual he believed to be an underage girl.
Gordon, who was teaching orchestra at Bryan High School in Archbold, Ohio, faces charges in Fulton County.
These charges include child molestation, electronically sending obscene material to minors, and two counts of solicitation of sodomy. His arrest came as a result of a combined effort between Roswell Police and the Defiance Police Department in Ohio. Gordon’s extradition to Georgia is underway.
This case’s developments have raised concerns for parents, as investigators have found evidence suggesting there could be more victims in Ohio. The Roswell Police Department has pledged to work closely with Ohio law enforcement to ensure justice is served for all victims, no matter their location.
Anyone with further information related to this case is urged to contact Detective Sroka of the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4386 or by email at msroka@roswellgov.com. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.
Sexual Exploitation of Children in Georgia
- Georgia ranks 38th in the United States for child wellbeing.
- An estimated 1 in 10 children in Georgia will experience sexual abuse before their 18th birthday.
- The total direct costs of childhood maltreatment in a victim’s lifetime is estimated to be over $226,000.
- In 2020, Georgia’s Child Protective Services received 62,675 reports of maltreatment, representing 121,595 children.
- Of the reports received in 2020, 8,690 were substantiated cases of child abuse or neglect.
- Approximately 45,407 cases received an alternative response, which typically means they were addressed through community-based prevention services rather than formal child protective services.
Important Note: Due to the nature of child sexual exploitation, these numbers likely underrepresent the true scope of the issue, as many cases go unreported.