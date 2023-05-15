Roswell police charge Ohio high school teacher with child molestation

A high school teacher from Ohio is facing multiple child exploitation charges following an arrest by Roswell Police. Brandon Gordon, 40, was taken into custody without incident last Friday, marking a milestone in a long-running investigation into his online interactions with an individual he believed to be an underage girl.

Gordon, who was teaching orchestra at Bryan High School in Archbold, Ohio, faces charges in Fulton County.

These charges include child molestation, electronically sending obscene material to minors, and two counts of solicitation of sodomy. His arrest came as a result of a combined effort between Roswell Police and the Defiance Police Department in Ohio. Gordon’s extradition to Georgia is underway.

This case’s developments have raised concerns for parents, as investigators have found evidence suggesting there could be more victims in Ohio. The Roswell Police Department has pledged to work closely with Ohio law enforcement to ensure justice is served for all victims, no matter their location.

Anyone with further information related to this case is urged to contact Detective Sroka of the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4386 or by email at msroka@roswellgov.com. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.