Common Core is dead in Georgia

The Gist: Saying goodbye to the final traces of the Common Core, Georgia schools are all set to implement new K-12 English Language Arts standards.

Today, the State Board of Education gave the green light to these standards that are expected to be in full swing after a couple of years of teacher training.

What Happened?: The State School Superintendent, Richard Woods, proposed the new standards that were approved by the State Board of Education. The next two academic years, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, will be focused on training teachers on these new standards, with the actual rollout planned for the subsequent years.

This move follows the adoption of new K-12 Mathematics Standards in August 2021, and is part of a larger effort to eliminate the Common Core State Standards from Georgia’s education system.

The new standards were born out of a grassroots, student-centric initiative that began in 2019 under the leadership of Governor Brian Kemp, Superintendent Woods, and the Georgia Department of Education.

By The Numbers:

The process to develop the new standards began in 2019.

The standards were first posted for public review in November 2022.

Two academic years, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, will be spent on teacher training.

A second 30-day public review period was held in March 2023.

Why It Matters: The new standards are the result of input from a wide range of stakeholders, including Georgia teachers, educational leaders, parents, students, business and industry leaders, and community members. The standards aim to be clear and prepare students for future challenges, with learning progressions built into them across grade levels.

Governor Kemp emphasized that these standards, developed with significant input from parents and educators, will provide students with a strong foundation in literacy and are a crucial part of providing a world-class education to Georgia’s students.

What’s Next?: Over the next couple of years, teachers will receive training and professional development to help them implement the new standards. Additionally, new resources will be developed, assessments will be updated to align with the new standards, and parents will be kept informed to ensure a smooth transition to the new system.