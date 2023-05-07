Kitchen fire extinguished by quick-thinking Pickens County homeowner

A Pickens County resident managed to prevent a potentially devastating house fire Sunday by extinguishing a kitchen blaze shortly after discovering it at 3:42 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters from Pickens Fire Stations 6, 7, 11, Jasper Fire Engine 2, and 1101 found light smoke billowing from the residence, but the fire had already been put out by the homeowner’s swift action.

The homeowner had just returned home to find the fire on his stove. He promptly opened a dining room window and used a garden hose to douse the flames.

Firefighters on the scene ensured the fire was completely extinguished, checked for any further fire extension, and removed the damaged stove from the home.

To help the homeowner deal with the aftermath of the incident, fire personnel also mechanically removed smoke from the residence and assisted in cleaning up water and debris in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the damage to the property was minimal, thanks to the homeowner’s timely intervention.