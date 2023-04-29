Roswell Mourns Beloved Former Mayor William “Pug” Mabry

ROSWELL — The city of Roswell is mourning the loss of William Lee “Pug” Mabry, who served as the city’s 34th mayor for 31 years, from 1966 to 1997.

Mabry died on Friday, April 28, at the age of 95.

Current Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson expressed his condolences, saying, “Mayor Pug Mabry devoted his life to Roswell and to bettering our City in extraordinary ways. We will forever be grateful to him and his legacy of leadership and public service. I extend my deepest condolences to Pug’s wife, Sandra, to his family and friends, and to all those who loved and respected him.”

Born in 1927 to William Lee Mabry and Edna Jenkins Mabry, Pug was a member of one of the longest-established and most influential families in Roswell.

When he assumed office in 1966, Roswell was a small town with a population of just 3,000. During his tenure, Mabry saw the city’s population grow to nearly 60,000.

Mabry’s leadership contributed to the development of Roswell Area Park, the Roswell Municipal Complex, and the city’s riverfront parks. He also supported the preservation of historic homes and the designation of Roswell’s Historic District.

In 1988, a portion of State Highway 9 was named the W.L. “Pug” Mabry Highway in his honor, and he was granted the title of Mayor Emeritus by the city in 1998.

In addition to his role as mayor, Mabry worked for over 40 years at Flagler Construction Company, overseeing field operations.

A public celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., at Roswell First Baptist Church, followed by a private family graveside service.