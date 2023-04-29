Beyoncé Petitions IRS After Government Claims She Owes Millions in Taxes

Beyoncé is the latest celebrity to deal with tax woes.

People obtained documents that showed Beyoncé filed a petition in court on April 17, contesting the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) claims that she owes $2.69 million in taxes from 2018 and 2019.

According to the publication, her legal team claimed the IRS made an error in not accepting millions in deductions, including $868,766 that were allegedly donated to charity in 2018. Her team noted that if there is an underpayment in her taxes, she should not have to pay it because she “has acted reasonably and in good faith.”

The documents also showed that Beyoncé, 41, requested a trial in Los Angeles, though a trial date hasn’t been shared yet. In a statement given to various news outlets, Beyoncé’s lawyer Michael C. Cohen said, “We are working with the IRS and anticipate that the matter will be resolved shortly.”

Beyoncé filed the petition as the sole taxpayer without including her husband, Jay-Z. Her estimated net worth this year is between $450 million and $500 million. Surprisingly, Jay-Z is richer than her, with a whopping estimated net worth of $1.3 billion.

The pop star has not commented publicly on her situation with the IRS.

This isn’t the only financial issue Beyoncé has faced so far in 2023. In March, TMZ reported that Adidas and Beyoncé ended their brand partnership after the singer’s Ivy Park athletic clothing line “fell WAY below its 2022 sales projections of $250 million,” bringing in an estimate of $40 million.

