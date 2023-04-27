Have you seen 16-year-old Victoria Masone who has been missing since March?

Authorities and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Victoria Masone, who has been missing from Columbus, Georgia, since March 15, 2022.

Victoria is described as a biracial teenager of White and Black descent, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 134 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, and officials believe she may be in the Atlanta area.

The NCMEC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection and well-being of children, is working closely with the Columbus Police Department in the search for Victoria. Columbus, the county seat of Muscogee County and the state’s second-largest city, is located approximately 100 miles southwest of Atlanta.

The search for Victoria has extended across the state, and the NCMEC urges anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact them at 1-800-THE-LOST, which translates to 1-800-843-5678. Alternatively, concerned individuals can reach the Columbus Police Department in Georgia at 1-706-653-3231.

As the search for Victoria continues, the communities of Columbus and Atlanta are joining together in the effort to bring her home safely.

By The Numbers: According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, in 2020, they assisted law enforcement and families with more than 29,800 cases of missing children in the United States. Of these cases: 91% were endangered runaways

5% were family abductions

3% were critically missing young adults aged 18 to 20

Less than 1% were non-family abductions

1% were lost, injured, or otherwise missing children