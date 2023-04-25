Thieves cut power to Atlanta home before breaking in

ATLANTA — In a bold and calculated move, burglars struck a residence in Atlanta on April 14 between 9:45 and 10:00 p.m. by first cutting the power to the home before forcing their way in.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the perpetrators shattered a window to gain entry, and then stole valuable items, including watches, cuff links, and the homeowner’s shotgun.

Police have yet to identify any suspects in the case. They are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org and reference case number 223605007.

The successful identification of the suspects could lead to a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the individuals involved. It is important to note that those providing tips do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

What you can do to keep your home safe: Concerned residents can take necessary precautions to protect their homes and valuables, and to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

One recommendation is for residents to have a backup power source or security system that can function during a power outage.