Meet the Fulton County teacher of the year

Elise Kreitner, a special education teacher at Autrey Mill Middle School, has been named the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year for Fulton County Schools. Kreitner was surprised with the announcement on April 18 during a visit by Fulton County Schools staff to Autrey Mill. This prestigious honor represents the highest recognition the district bestows on its classroom teachers, celebrating excellence in various aspects of educational professionalism.

Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney praised Kreitner and her dedication to her students, saying, “Our team members work tirelessly for the benefit of our students and each provide for their unique needs. Today, I am so proud of and celebrate Elise Kreitner.”

Fulton County Board of Education President Kimberly Dove added, “In Fulton, we expect the best, and today’s celebration illustrates that quality of excellence we prize in our district. We are very grateful for all our employees and their dedication to our students.”

Kreitner joined the Autrey Mill Middle School staff in 2017 after serving at Ocee Elementary School since 2006. She is passionate about teaching special education with a focus on literacy and is known for being a positive, enthusiastic force, as well as a role model and leader. Kreitner has received training in numerous teaching methods and serves as a Services for Exceptional Children mentor teacher at Autrey Mill Middle School and an SEC Induction Advisor for district recruiting. In addition to being a two-time Teacher of the Year finalist at Ocee, she was named one of four Special Needs Teachers of the Year by the Johns Creek Civitan Club in 2019.

Expressing her passion for teaching, Kreitner said, “My job as a special education teacher is to be the key that unlocks what the child needs in order to learn successfully. I am passionate about reading. I get to work to change the lives of my students for the better. I get to watch my students grow, learn, and reach wonderful heights.”

Autrey Mill Middle School Principal J.E. “Trey” Martin praised Kreitner’s dedication and impact on her students: “She is a champion teacher who is always looking to improve her craft with the latest and greatest evidence-based strategies. She has proven to be an innovative, passionate, and flexible teacher who is dedicated to making each student feel confident and successful both in and out of the classroom.”

The Teacher of the Year selection process employs rigorous criteria, with a district selection committee reviewing application materials and interviewing the three semi-finalists to make their selection.