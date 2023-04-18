Renowned Atlanta Pastor Dr. Charles Stanley dead at 90

Revered pastor, author, and founder of In Touch Ministries, Dr. Charles Frazier Stanley, died on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the age of 90.

Born in Dry Fork, Virginia, in 1932, Dr. Stanley made Atlanta his home, where he devoted his life to spreading the gospel and providing spiritual guidance to countless individuals around the globe.

Dr. Stanley served as the senior pastor of the First Baptist Church Atlanta for over 50 years, leading the congregation from 1971 until he retired in 2021. During his tenure, he became known for his compelling sermons, unyielding faith, and compassionate approach to ministry.

In 1977, Dr. Stanley founded In Touch Ministries, a nonprofit organization dedicated to leading people worldwide into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ. The ministry’s flagship program, “In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley,” broadcasted on radio and television, reaching millions of people in over 100 languages. Through his work with In Touch Ministries, Dr. Stanley touched countless lives, providing hope, inspiration, and spiritual guidance to those seeking a deeper understanding of their faith.

In addition to his work as a pastor and ministry leader, Dr. Stanley was a prolific author, writing more than 45 books on various topics related to Christianity and personal growth. Some of his most notable titles include “How to Listen to God,” “Eternal Security,” and “Handbook for Christian Living.” His books, along with his sermons and broadcasts, have provided comfort and direction to individuals across the globe.

Dr. Stanley was the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including being inducted into the National Religious Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1988. He was also named Clergyman of the Year by the Religious Heritage of America in 1999.

Dr. Charles Stanley’s passing leaves a profound legacy of faith, love, and service. He is survived by his son, Andy Stanley, who continues in his father’s footsteps as a pastor and founder of North Point Ministries.