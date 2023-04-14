River Eves Elementary principal resigns suddenly

River Eves Elementary School Principal Matt Donahoe has resigned from his position, effective immediately, according to a statement released by Fulton County Schools spokesperson Anne Boatwright on April 13.

The announcement comes with only six weeks remaining in the school year, and the district has not provided any additional information regarding the sudden departure.

In a letter sent to River Eves parents, Zone 5 Superintendent Angela Parham assured families that she would work closely with the school’s administrative team to ensure a smooth end to the school year. “I am grateful for Mr. Donahoe’s leadership,” Parham wrote.

The letter also detailed the process of finding a suitable replacement for Donahoe, emphasizing that the district’s top priority is to fill the position with the best candidate. “Filling the position of principal at River Eves with the best candidate is a top priority for the district,” Parham stated.

To build a school profile and gather input from parents, teachers, and staff, the district will use a survey and multiple focus groups. The survey, which is standardized across the district and developed by the Fulton County Human Resources Division, will remain open through Friday, April 28.

The tentative new principal selection timeline for River Eves Elementary School includes collecting survey data from parents, teachers, and staff from April 13 through April 28, followed by focus group sessions with staff and parents on May 1. Candidate interviews will take place on May 4, and the top candidate will interview with Cliff Jones, Chief Academic Officer, on May 8. The selected candidate will then interview with Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney, Chief Talent Officer Dr. Gonzalo LaCava, and Cliff Jones on May 10. Finally, the candidate will be recommended to the Fulton County Schools Board of Education on May 16.

Superintendent Parham has encouraged parents and community members to participate in the survey and provide their valuable input in the selection process. “We invite all members of the River Eves community to complete the survey using the link below,” Parham wrote in the letter.

As Georgia’s fourth-largest school system, Fulton County Schools serves more than 95,000 students across 106 schools, including River Eves Elementary School in Roswell.

For more information about the principal selection process, contact Zone 5 Superintendent Angela K. Parham at 470-254-7760 or parhamah@fultonschools.org.