Here’s how you can find out what’s being built in Savannah

The Gist: A new interactive map offers Savannah residents transparency on local building permits and development activities.

What Happened?: The recently launched Building Permit Tracker is an interactive map that displays active residential and commercial permits in Savannah. Created and maintained by the City’s Development Services Department, the map can be accessed at www.savannahga.gov/buildingpermitmap.

Why It Matters: Residents and businesses often seek information about building projects in their community, and the Building Permit Tracker provides a user-friendly tool to address this demand. Development Services Director Julie McLean emphasizes the map’s ability to proactively meet the public’s need for development activity information in Savannah.

What’s Next?: The interactive map is now accessible, and the public can find helpful information about its features by visiting the website. Expect weekly updates to keep the data fresh and relevant. You can access it here: www.savannahga.gov/buildingpermitmap.

More Context

What is a building permit?: A building permit is an official approval issued by a local government agency, allowing the construction, renovation, or demolition of a structure to proceed. It ensures that the proposed project meets safety regulations, zoning requirements, and local building codes, protecting the public’s health and welfare by maintaining safety standards in construction and design.

About Savannah: Located on the southeastern coast of Georgia, Savannah is home to a diverse population of approximately 150,000 residents. In terms of education, 88% of the city’s residents have a high school diploma and 30% have a college degree. The median household income in this historic city stands at $45,000.