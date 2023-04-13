Cobb teachers could get a raise

The Gist: Cobb County educators may see substantial pay raises as the district’s tentative budget prioritizes staff compensation and lowers the millage rate for taxpayers.

What Happened?: Superintendent Chris Ragsdale revealed the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget for the Cobb County School District, focusing on rewarding staff with a significant 7.5% to 12.1% raise for all non-temporary staff members. The budget also proposes a salary step increase for eligible employees.

What is the Millage Rate?: The millage rate is your property tax rate. Your city, county, and school system all set a millage rate. That combined number becomes your overall property tax rate. One mill represents $1 of tax on every $1,000 of taxable property.

By The Numbers:

General Fund millage rate decrease: .20 mills

New millage rate: 18.7 mills

First millage rate decrease since: FY 2007

99% of Cobb educators plan to return next school year

Why It Matters: The budget proposal emphasizes the district’s commitment to offering competitive compensation for educators and staff, while simultaneously reducing taxpayers’ financial burden. With 99% of educators planning to return and others eager to join the team, it showcases the district’s ability to foster an attractive work environment.

What’s Next?: In May, the Board of Education will vote on the final approval of the Superintendent’s proposed budget. If approved, the district can continue to draw and retain top talent while maintaining low per-student-costs and high student success rates.