Here are the Dunwoody streets that will be repaved in 2023

The Gist: Dunwoody kicks off its 2023 Street Resurfacing Plan this month, aiming to repave 33 streets and 7 lane miles despite a 50% increase in asphalt costs over the last three years.

What Happened?: The city has contracted with Blount Construction to carry out the 2023 Street Resurfacing Plan, funded by $2,750,000 in SPLOST funds and a $450,066 grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

By The Numbers:

33 streets to be repaved

7 lane miles of pavement

$2,750,000 in SPLOST funds

$450,066 from Georgia Department of Transportation

Streets being repaved this year:

Bogans Lake Path

Buckley Court

Chestnut Forest Court

Chestnut Forest Lane

Delverton Court

Devonshire Court

Delverton Drive

Dunwoody Club Drive

Ellisbury Drive

Fontainebleau Drive

Goodchild Court

Kim Place

Kings Point Court

Lytham Court

North Springs Drive

Old Orchard Court

Orleans Drive

Oxford Chase Way

Poppleford Lane

Redcliff Court

Redcliff Way

Renfroe Lake Drive

Riverglenn Circle

Rochelle Drive

Rotherham Way

Sheridan Lane

Stonehouse Court

Village Springs Place

William Court

Winterbourne Court

Winters Chapel Road

Wood Hollow Drive

Chadwell Lane

Leisure Lake Drive

Why It Matters: This plan is part of a 20-year paving cycle initiated when Dunwoody became a city in 2008. In its 14th year, the city has paved 230 lane miles since incorporation, prioritizing roads with the greatest maintenance needs.

What’s Next?: A new citywide pavement assessment has been approved, using an instrumented van to measure ride roughness and cracks, providing 360-degree images of the roadway. The data will be used to develop a pavement condition index score, helping to determine future resurfacing priorities.

For the full list of streets to be resurfaced and updates on work schedules, visit the City of Dunwoody’s website: http://www.dunwoodyga.gov/paving

About Dunwoody: Located in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, Dunwoody has a population of nearly 49,000 residents. In terms of education, 94% of adults have completed high school, while 66% hold a bachelor’s degree or higher. The city’s median household income stands at approximately $82,000, representative of the community’s economic conditions.