Here are the Dunwoody streets that will be repaved in 2023

The Gist: Dunwoody kicks off its 2023 Street Resurfacing Plan this month, aiming to repave 33 streets and 7 lane miles despite a 50% increase in asphalt costs over the last three years.
What Happened?: The city has contracted with Blount Construction to carry out the 2023 Street Resurfacing Plan, funded by $2,750,000 in SPLOST funds and a $450,066 grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
By The Numbers:
- 33 streets to be repaved
- 7 lane miles of pavement
- $2,750,000 in SPLOST funds
- $450,066 from Georgia Department of Transportation
Streets being repaved this year:
- Bogans Lake Path
- Buckley Court
- Chestnut Forest Court
- Chestnut Forest Lane
- Delverton Court
- Devonshire Court
- Delverton Drive
- Dunwoody Club Drive
- Ellisbury Drive
- Fontainebleau Drive
- Goodchild Court
- Kim Place
- Kings Point Court
- Lytham Court
- North Springs Drive
- Old Orchard Court
- Orleans Drive
- Oxford Chase Way
- Poppleford Lane
- Redcliff Court
- Redcliff Way
- Renfroe Lake Drive
- Riverglenn Circle
- Rochelle Drive
- Rotherham Way
- Sheridan Lane
- Stonehouse Court
- Village Springs Place
- William Court
- Winterbourne Court
- Winters Chapel Road
- Wood Hollow Drive
- Chadwell Lane
- Leisure Lake Drive
Why It Matters: This plan is part of a 20-year paving cycle initiated when Dunwoody became a city in 2008. In its 14th year, the city has paved 230 lane miles since incorporation, prioritizing roads with the greatest maintenance needs.
What’s Next?: A new citywide pavement assessment has been approved, using an instrumented van to measure ride roughness and cracks, providing 360-degree images of the roadway. The data will be used to develop a pavement condition index score, helping to determine future resurfacing priorities.
For the full list of streets to be resurfaced and updates on work schedules, visit the City of Dunwoody’s website: http://www.dunwoodyga.gov/paving
About Dunwoody: Located in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, Dunwoody has a population of nearly 49,000 residents. In terms of education, 94% of adults have completed high school, while 66% hold a bachelor’s degree or higher. The city’s median household income stands at approximately $82,000, representative of the community’s economic conditions.