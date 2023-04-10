Have you seen missing Georgia 22-year-old Karissa Murphy?

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding 22-year-old Karissa Murphy, who was last seen leaving her residence on April 2.

Murphy’s family has not heard from her since her disappearance, and concerns for her well-being are growing.

Karissa Murphy is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 218 pounds. On the day of her disappearance, she was seen wearing a black t-shirt with “2019” printed on it, and baby blue Christmas pajama pants.

Authorities believe Murphy may be attempting to travel to Washington State. However, her current whereabouts remain unknown, and law enforcement is requesting the public’s help to find her.

Anyone with information about Karissa Murphy’s location or who may have seen her is urged to contact Investigator Melinda Wright of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 920-4910 or via email at mwright@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.