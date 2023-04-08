Three Giant Pine Trees Tumble, Nearly Hit Spectators at the Masters

Moments before the horn blew to suspend play at Augusta National for the second time on Friday, three huge pine trees hit the ground nearly hitting spectators close to the 17th hole.

As pictures and videos of the terrifying moment surfaced on social media, one video showed a smaller tree limb hitting the ground. Then, seconds later, the sounds of limbs cracking led to the entire tree collapsing, sending spectators running for safety.

In a video that was taken right behind 16th hole, it appeared that the tree fell from the left side of the fairway in front of the 17th green and hit very near a few spectators in the sitting area. Moments before the tree fell, the trio—Min Woo Lee, Larry Mize and Harrison Crowe—were on the 16th green preparing to move to No. 17.

However, according to an Augusta National official, no injuries were reported.

The golf club also released an extended statement later on Friday, saying in part: “The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club, which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the Tournament.”

Masters crowd scatters and avoids a falling tree at No. 17. No injuries occurred, according to @espn at the scene. 😳🙏 pic.twitter.com/tgTE5Pg5xx — Dinn Mann (@mooseoutfront) April 7, 2023

Trees falling at The Masters from storms & wind. Yikes. 🌳 pic.twitter.com/1gsk7oIHvN — Kalitta Dave (@drj0319) April 7, 2023

High-level winds swept through the course during the afternoon on Friday. Tournament officials blew the horn at approximately 4:22 p.m. to suspend play because of hazardous weather conditions.

Play was stopped and restarted once previously in the day.

The 17th hole is the former home of Augusta’s famous Eisenhower Tree, named after President Dwight D. Eisenhower, that was damaged during an ice storm and removed by the club in February 2014.