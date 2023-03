Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $739,757, which is 1,079% higher than the state average of $301,978.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Georgia

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA: 21

#2. Savannah, GA: 3

#3. Brunswick, GA: 2

#4. Jefferson, GA: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Chattahoochee Hills

– Typical home value: $452,081

– 1-year price change: +8.7%

– 5-year price change: +92.6%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#29. Canton

– Typical home value: $455,505

– 1-year price change: +10.7%

– 5-year price change: +71.4%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#28. Hoschton

– Typical home value: $459,645

– 1-year price change: +10.4%

– 5-year price change: +60.5%

– Metro area: Jefferson, GA

#27. Blue Ridge

– Typical home value: $461,601

– 1-year price change: +4.9%

– 5-year price change: +104.0%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#26. Isle of Hope

– Typical home value: $471,810

– 1-year price change: +12.4%

– 5-year price change: +55.6%

– Metro area: Savannah, GA

#25. Brooks

– Typical home value: $472,665

– 1-year price change: +5.6%

– 5-year price change: +59.6%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#24. Peachtree City

– Typical home value: $480,642

– 1-year price change: +7.9%

– 5-year price change: +40.2%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#23. Lakemont

– Typical home value: $484,912

– 1-year price change: +11.4%

– 5-year price change: +85.5%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#22. Peachtree Corners

– Typical home value: $496,660

– 1-year price change: +7.9%

– 5-year price change: +47.2%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#21. Avondale Estates

– Typical home value: $502,576

– 1-year price change: +7.6%

– 5-year price change: +41.0%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#20. Vinings

– Typical home value: $504,615

– 1-year price change: +6.4%

– 5-year price change: +38.5%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#19. North Druid Hills

– Typical home value: $506,116

– 1-year price change: +5.4%

– 5-year price change: +32.2%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#18. Bishop

– Typical home value: $521,955

– 1-year price change: +7.5%

– 5-year price change: +57.0%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#17. Cumming

– Typical home value: $531,122

– 1-year price change: +9.3%

– 5-year price change: +57.6%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#16. Suwanee

– Typical home value: $542,001

– 1-year price change: +7.9%

– 5-year price change: +50.0%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#15. Roswell

– Typical home value: $566,764

– 1-year price change: +10.4%

– 5-year price change: +50.1%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#14. Saint Simons Island

– Typical home value: $573,537

– 1-year price change: +11.8%

– 5-year price change: +57.2%

– Metro area: Brunswick, GA

#13. Tybee Island

– Typical home value: $582,416

– 1-year price change: +11.7%

– 5-year price change: +51.8%

– Metro area: Savannah, GA

#12. Dunwoody

– Typical home value: $586,088

– 1-year price change: +6.7%

– 5-year price change: +34.6%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#11. Sandy Springs

– Typical home value: $601,850

– 1-year price change: +8.5%

– 5-year price change: +44.6%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#10. Johns Creek

– Typical home value: $609,965

– 1-year price change: +11.0%

– 5-year price change: +52.0%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#9. Greensboro

– Typical home value: $610,456

– 1-year price change: +6.9%

– 5-year price change: +79.9%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#8. Alpharetta

– Typical home value: $612,933

– 1-year price change: +12.0%

– 5-year price change: +59.4%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#7. Brookhaven

– Typical home value: $638,752

– 1-year price change: +5.5%

– 5-year price change: +37.4%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#6. Marble Hill

– Typical home value: $642,307

– 1-year price change: +8.6%

– 5-year price change: +68.9%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#5. Berkeley Lake

– Typical home value: $678,553

– 1-year price change: +6.4%

– 5-year price change: +40.7%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#4. Druid Hills

– Typical home value: $714,096

– 1-year price change: +4.8%

– 5-year price change: +28.9%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#3. Skidaway Island

– Typical home value: $745,291

– 1-year price change: +13.1%

– 5-year price change: +59.1%

– Metro area: Savannah, GA

#2. Milton

– Typical home value: $788,923

– 1-year price change: +12.0%

– 5-year price change: +60.7%

– Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#1. Sea Island

– Typical home value: $3,560,531

– 1-year price change: +22.6%

– 5-year price change: +96.6%

– Metro area: Brunswick, GA

