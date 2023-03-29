School Gunman Report Leads to Police Shootout in Douglas County

The News: A man identified as Steven Blunt, 29, was shot and killed in a police shootout in Douglas County, following a report of a gunman at a Special Olympics event held at New Manchester High School. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the case.

What Happened?: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating an incident at New Manchester High School, where a Special Olympics event was taking place. At 12:11 p.m., they went to a home on Ferncrest Place and made contact with Steven Blunt.

As deputies began to talk to Blunt, they say he pulled out a handgun and fired at them. A deputy returned fire, shooting Blunt, who later died at a hospital.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the importance of addressing public safety concerns, especially in educational settings and during events involving vulnerable populations like the Special Olympics participants.

What’s Next?: The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Blunt. The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting, and the case file will be handed over to the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review upon completion. This marks the 25th officer-involved shooting investigated by the GBI in 2023.

About Douglas County: Situated just west of Atlanta, Douglas County encompasses a thriving population of about 150,000 residents. According to census data 87% of its inhabitants are high school graduates and 32% hold college degrees. The median household income in Douglas County is $65,000.