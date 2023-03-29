Alpharetta Police Nab Five in Child Exploitation Sting

The Gist: Alpharetta law enforcement officials have arrested five suspects and are seeking two more after a successful undercover operation targeting child predators. The operation was a joint effort between the Special Investigations Unit of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

What Happened?: From Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2022, detectives posed as underage children in online chat rooms and websites, aiming to identify and arrest individuals attempting to solicit sexual acts from minors. The three-day operation led to the apprehension of five suspects and warrants for two additional individuals.

Why It Matters: This operation emphasizes the ongoing efforts to protect children from online predators and maintain the safety of the community. Cooperation between local law enforcement agencies is crucial in successfully tackling such criminal activities.

What’s Next?: The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety seeks the public’s assistance in locating the two remaining suspects. If anyone has information on their whereabouts, they are urged to contact Sergeant Braithwaite at 678-297-6338 or via email at jabraithwaite@alpharetta.ga.us.

