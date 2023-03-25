Police investigate fatal shooting in Lawrenceville

The Gist: A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Lawrenceville early this morning. The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating the case, and they are urging the public to share any relevant information.

What Happened?: Just before 2 a.m. on March 25, Gwinnett County Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Oak Vista Court, Lawrenceville, following reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a man who had succumbed to several gunshot wounds.

More Information: Police say the motive for the shooting is unclear.

What’s Next?: The GCPD Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations Units are currently on the scene and actively pursuing leads. As the investigation progresses, more information will be released to the public.

How to Help: If you have any information related to this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters providing information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers.

Case Number: GP2300229471