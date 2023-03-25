Have you seen missing 11-year-old Georgia girl Havana Alexander?

ROSSVILLE — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating a missing child, 11-year-old Havana Alexander.

Havana was last seen at 10 p.m. on March 23, at her residence on Asterwood Drive in Rossville.

Havana is described as a white female, 5’3″ in height, weighing about 104 pounds, with brown eyes and blond hair styled in a ponytail.

According to police, at the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black shirt and shorts with a strawberry pattern.

The child’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Authorities report that Havana had been communicating with an unknown individual online and was discovered missing from her bedroom when her family went to check on her during the night.

At this time, there is no information regarding the individual she may be in the company of, nor any details about a vehicle they might be traveling in.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about Havana Alexander’s whereabouts to immediately contact 9-1-1 or the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 706-375-7810.

The search for Havana is ongoing, and any assistance from the public in locating her is greatly appreciated.