Young girl saves family from fire in Lawrenceville

1 min read

The Gist: A young girl’s quick thinking saved her family from a house fire in Lawrenceville on March 22. The fire, which originated in the garage, caused heavy damage but no injuries.

What Happened?: Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on the 400 block of Laurelton Circle at 10:04 p.m. The 911 caller reported that the house was on fire, along with a vehicle in the garage. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story residence ablaze, with the fire starting in the garage and extending into the home.


Young Hero: One of the children, who had been put to bed about two hours earlier, noticed a popping sound from the garage and alerted her parents. This quick thinking likely prevented further harm to the family members and their property.

Evacuation: The family of five, including two adults and three children, were able to evacuate the home prior to the firefighters’ arrival.

The cause: The fire was determined to be accidental, originating from combustible material close to a heat source, the parked vehicle inside the garage. No working fire alarms were present in the house at the time of the fire, highlighting the importance of home fire safety.

More Information: For more information on home fire safety, contact Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services’ Community Risk Reduction Division at 678.518.4845 or email FirePrograms@GwinnettCounty.com. Photos of the incident can be found on the Gwinnett Fire Facebook page.