Fatal shooting leaves one dead in Albany

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is actively investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1500 block of Whiting Avenue.

A black man was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite attempts by first responders to save the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of now, the victim’s identity has not been released and information on the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and no suspects have been identified.

The APD is urging the public to come forward with any information that might help solve the crime. Anyone with details about the incident is encouraged to contact the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.