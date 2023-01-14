Alpharetta is one of the top cities in the U.S. for finding a new apartment

Alpharetta ranks 6th among the nation’s top 50 cities for finding new apartments. In addition, it has the highest share of new apartments in top locations — surpassing even Atlanta and Savannah.

Here’s why:

Alpharetta saw a whopping 36% increase in the number of new apartments opened in the past decade. The increase in apartments here is in line with the national trend – the average increase of new apartments across the U.S. in the past decade was 36.6%.

Alpharetta is the only city in Georgia where all the apartments built in the past decade are in coveted neighborhoods. Of all the 178 cities analyzed, only Rancho Cucamonga in California has the same high share of new apartments located in highly desirable areas.

The average apartment size for newly built units in the city is 995 square feet.

Newly built units in Alpharetta are 93% occupied. By comparison, new apartments are 94.6% occupied on a national level.

What about Atlanta? Half of the new apartments in the capital of Georgia are located in highly desirable places (55.2%). However, new units have increased here by 39% in the past decade. Vacant apartments in new buildings are a rare sight in Atlanta as well, since a whopping 95.4% of them are already occupied.

